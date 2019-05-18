Cop booked for abusing woman complainant

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Alleging humiliation and abuse in the hands of a sub-inspector when she and her father had gone to Bhattiprolu police to lodge a complaint, a woman and her family staged a protest by covering their mouths with black ribbons in front of Bhattiprolu police station on Friday.

According to Bhattiprolu SI V Gowthami, Gaddam Nalini (20) from Dasaripalem, said she had gone to the police station on numerous occasions to lodge a complaint against one Nagarjuna Reddy for cheating her on the pretext of marriage. At that time, the then SI A Manmadha Rao did not accept the complaint, and humiliated her and abused her father, she alleged.

Nalini said that she and Nagarjuna were in a relationship when they both were in Hyderabad and continued it even after coming back to their native. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, Bapatla sub-division DSP Srinivasa Rao said that cases under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were booked against Nagarjuna and the SI.