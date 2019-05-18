Golden flowers  offered to Lord

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The swarna pushparchana was performed with 132 golden magnolia champaca flowers to the presiding deity of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy temple on the occasion of Nrusimha Jayanti atop Simhachalam on Friday. Temple trustee P Ashok Gajapati Raju along with his wife and Executive Officer K Ramachandra Mohan accompanied by donors carried golden champaca flowers.