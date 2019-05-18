ISRO chief lists out success story

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Aditya-1 mission has been now revised to Aditya-L1. It will be inserted in a halo orbit around the L1. Quality and transparency are the key issues of success of the ISRO, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr K Sivan.

An interactive meeting was held with young scientists across the country during Yuvika 2019 as part of Jai Vigyan-Jai Anusandhan programme held at SHAR located in Sullurpeta here on Friday. Addressing the meeting, the ISRO Chairman explained about the achievements of the organisations to young scientists. He also appealed to the scientists to show interest in learning things.