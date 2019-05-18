Jagan Mohan Reddy pays tributes to YSR at Idupulapaya

By Express News Service

KADAPA: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to former chief minister and his late father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at his tomb at Idupulapaya on Friday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy went to Idupulapaya by road and paid homage at the tomb and observed a two-minute silence. Later, he garlanded the statue of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

YSRCP sources said that he wanted to take the blessings of his late father in view of the election results to be declared on May 23.

Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy, MLAs G Srikanth Reddy, K Srinivasulu, Venkata Subbaiah, S B Amzat Basha and Mayor K Suresh Babu accompanied Jagan Mohan Reddy.

After completing his two-day Pulivendula visit, Jagan Reddy left for Hyderabad in the evening.