Missing treasure hunter found dead in Nallamala  

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Body of 64-year-old Bodu Hanumantha Rao, who went missing along with bank employee Katta Sivakumar in Nallamala forest, was found on Friday by a police team.

Rao along with Siva Kumar and another friend Dalavath Krishna Naik went in search of a treasure trove in Nallamala forest on May 12. While Naik backed out and returned to the mainland on May 14 night, the other two continued their ‘treasure hunt’.

Naik, who managed to reach Markapuram, informed police about what happened and requested their help in tracing his friends. On the suggestion of Markapuram police, he approached Tativaripalle police, who launched a search and rescue operation.

On May 16, the body of Sivakumar was traced, five kilometers inside the woodland from the Tativaripalli check-post. The police team continued their search and by Friday evening, they managed to trace the body of Hanumantha Rao. It was traced some 8 km into the forest form the check-post.

Reasons for his death are said to be same as Sivakumar — dehydration. His body was brought to Tativaripalli check-post and his relatives were alerted. Police have registered a case and took up investigation. Rao hails from Mannagi village in Kollipara mandal of Guntur district, same as Dalavath Krishna Naik. Both of them were friends with Sivakumar and the trio used to go in search of treasure troves.