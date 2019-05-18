Home States Andhra Pradesh

Missing treasure hunter found dead in Nallamala  

On May 16, body of bank official Sivakumar was traced; by Friday evening, police managed to trace body of Hanumantha Rao

Published: 18th May 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

 ONGOLE: Body of  64-year-old Bodu Hanumantha Rao, who went missing along with bank employee Katta Sivakumar in Nallamala forest, was found on Friday by a police team. 
Rao along with Siva Kumar and another friend Dalavath Krishna Naik went in search of a treasure trove in Nallamala forest on May 12.  While Naik backed out and returned to the mainland on May 14 night, the other two continued their ‘treasure hunt’. 

Naik, who managed to reach Markapuram, informed police about what happened and requested their help in tracing his friends. On the suggestion of Markapuram police, he approached Tativaripalle police, who launched a search and rescue operation. 

On May 16, the body of Sivakumar was traced, five kilometers inside the woodland from the Tativaripalli check-post. The police team continued their search and by Friday evening, they managed to trace the body of Hanumantha Rao. It was traced some 8 km into the forest form the check-post. 

Reasons for his death are said to be same as Sivakumar — dehydration. His body was brought to Tativaripalli check-post and his relatives were alerted. Police have registered a case and took up investigation. Rao hails from Mannagi village in Kollipara mandal of Guntur district, same as Dalavath Krishna Naik. Both of them were friends with Sivakumar and the trio used to go in search of treasure troves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp