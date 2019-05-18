SCR to run special trains for stranded passengers post-cyclone Fani

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: To facilitate the cyclone-affected stranded passengers, Union Ministry of Railways has planned to run a special train between Bhubaneshwar and Krishnarajpuram (Bengaluru) on May 18.

Train No. 06562 Bhubaneswar-Krishnarajpuram Special will depart from Bhubaneshwar at 10 pm on Saturday, will enter the city at 4.30/4.50 am, and arrive at Krishnarajpuram at 10.50 pm on the following day.

Due to safety-related works, Train No. 08301 Sambalpur-Banaswadi Special Express leaving Sambalpur on May 22 and 29 will be short-terminated at Krishnarajapuram.