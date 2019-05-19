Despite isolated rains, Andhra bakes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Severe heat conditions prevailed across the State on Saturday despite active thunderstorm activity in several Coastal districts. IMD has warned that thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds (of 30 to 40 kmph speed) and lightning may strike isolated places in the districts of Coastal AP and Rayalaseema over the next 48 hours.

Isolated areas in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, twin Godavari districts, Guntur and Krishna districts received light showers on Saturday. According to IMD readings, Tirupati recorded the highest temperature in the State at 44.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Kurnool with 44 degrees Celsius. According to RTGS readings, Renigunta in Chittoor district recorded the highest temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Rapur in Nellore district at 45.1 degree Celsius.