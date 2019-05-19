Home States Andhra Pradesh

Edu institutions, hospitals, business establishments told to up security

A fine of up to `5,000 would be imposed for non-compliance, he added.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The urban police recently conducted a meeting with the management of educational institutions, hospitals, business establishments and theatres at the district police office here and asked them not to entertain unknown persons in view of security risk. SP Ch Vijaya Rao said the respective managements should install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, door frame metal detectors and use hand-held metal detectors to restrain unwanted people from entering their premises.

The SP said that the police department, in view of recent terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, had been focusing on increasing security at high-risk areas, such as the seashores and other places frequented by large number of people.

He directed the police to inspect security arrangements at business establishments. Vijaya Rao said the management of all establishments should take security measures as per the instructions of police and notices would be issued to those who failed to comply with the police instructions. A fine of up to Rs 5,000 would be imposed for non-compliance, he added.

