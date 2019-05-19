Follow traffic norms to prevent accidents: SP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TO sensitise people on traffic rules, urban police recently conducted road safety awareness programme ‘Okka Kshanam Alochinchandi’ at the BR Stadium here.

The traffic police showed a video footage on traffic norms to public and explained about the precautionary measures to be taken while driving. Speaking on the occasion, District Collector and Road Safety Wing chairman K Sasidhar asked the people to maintain speed limit while driving vehicles and follow the instructions written on sign boards to prevent road accidents.

He said the police department was taking all steps to curb road accidents by installing sign boards and conducting awareness programmes among the public. Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao appealed to the two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and car drivers to fasten seat belts while driving to reach their destination safely. He asked the motorists to always drive on the left side.