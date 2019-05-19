Gales uproot trees, poles in Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Hailstorms and gales created havoc in Ardhaveedu mandal of Prakasam district on Saturday afternoon. According to reports reaching here, gales and hailstorms lashed various parts of the mandal for nearly an hour in the afternoon.

Though it brought much-needed relief to denizens by bringing down the temperatures, the gales damaged rooftops of several houses in Chemiletipalli village. Electric poles were uprooted causing disruption to traffic between Giddalur and Ardhaveedu mandals. Power supply was disrupted in some interior villages and hamlets.