Vizag kidney racket: Private hospital likely to be sealed

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: District Collector K Bhaskar has issued orders to seal the Sraddha hospital immediately on Saturday. The illegal kidney transplantation took place in the hospital, according to the final report (FR). The hospital is likely to be sealed tomorrow.

These orders were issued after the three-member committee, appointed to follow up on the case, submitted the five-page FR along with 150 records of the hospital to the District Collector.

Bhaskar also told the investigation committee to inspect some more hospitals conducting organ transplantations in the city. He also asked the panel to check the records of kidney transplantation operations performed in the past five years and submit a report in another 10 days.

It may be recalled that the police have already arrested two Manjunatha, mediator for the kidney transplantation, Dr D Prabhakar, Nephrologist at Sraddha Hospital, who are involved in the case and HR (Admin) J Kumar Rao, who is suspected to be directly involved in morphing documents and establishing links with the mediators.

The members of the committee — District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Tirupati Rao, King George Hospital (KGH) Superintendent Dr Arjuna, District Coordinator of Hospital Services Nayak — had visited the Sraddha hospital and checked its medical records and the history of organ transplantations till date. The committee found that hospital performed 66 cadaver transplantations.

SIT formed

Vizag Police Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Laddha has formed a Special Investigation Team to look into the kidney racket case. It will be led by ACP (West) Devi Prasad and assisted by an Inspector, II Town PS and three Sub Inspectors.