Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag kidney racket: Private hospital likely to be sealed

Team asked to check if any hospital conducting illegal transplantations

Published: 19th May 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kidney

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: District Collector K Bhaskar has issued orders to seal the Sraddha hospital immediately on Saturday. The illegal kidney transplantation took place in the hospital, according to the final report (FR). The hospital is likely to be sealed tomorrow. 

These orders were issued after the three-member committee, appointed to follow up on the case, submitted the five-page FR along with 150 records of the hospital to the District Collector. 
Bhaskar also told the investigation committee to inspect some more hospitals conducting organ transplantations in the city. He also asked the panel to check the records of kidney transplantation operations performed in the past five years and submit a report in another 10 days. 

It may be recalled that the police have already arrested two Manjunatha, mediator for the kidney transplantation, Dr D Prabhakar, Nephrologist at Sraddha Hospital, who are involved in the case and HR (Admin) J Kumar Rao, who is suspected to be directly involved in morphing documents and establishing links with the mediators. 

The members of the committee — District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Tirupati Rao, King George Hospital (KGH) Superintendent Dr Arjuna, District Coordinator of Hospital Services Nayak —  had visited the Sraddha hospital and checked its medical records and the history of organ transplantations till date. The committee found that hospital performed 66 cadaver transplantations.

SIT formed
Vizag Police Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Laddha has formed a Special Investigation Team to look into the kidney racket case. It will be led by ACP (West) Devi Prasad and assisted by an Inspector, II Town PS and three Sub Inspectors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
District Collector Sraddha hospital Vizag kidney racket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp