104-acre cowshed in Purushottapatnam soon

The Bhadrachalam temple authorities, who have earmarked Rs 10 crore for the works, aim to make the cowshed the best there is in both the Telugu states.  

Published: 20th May 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The proposal to construct a cowshed, ‘Sri Gokula Ramam’, spread over 100 acres at Purushottapatnam in Etapaka manual has finally seen some momentum with experts starting to prepare designs for it in Hyderabad, it is learnt. The Bhadrachalam temple authorities, who have earmarked Rs 10 crore for the works, aim to make the cowshed the best there is in both the Telugu states.  

Sri Gokula Ramam will not only house a cowshed but also have a ‘nakshatra vanam’, ‘rasi vanam’, ‘navagraha vanam’, statue of Lord Krishna, a mango garden, pond and 10 rooms or ‘kutirams’ to accommodate visitors, the temple officials said. According to the plans, the works are scheduled to begin in June this year. 

Apart from the Andhra Pradesh government promising the officials Rs 1 crore for construction of the park and roads, a private organisation has donated another `1 crore. The temple officials are currently looking for donors for the remaining amount.

