Agri universities urged to step up research on higher pulse production

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu stressed the need for increasing the area of cultivation and productivity of pulses for achieving self-sufficiency and urged agricultural universities to step up research on improving yield.Addressing the inaugural session of All-India Coordinated Research Group’s Annual Group Meet on MULLaRP & Arid Legumes workshop in Guntur on Sunday, he said there was a need to introduce high-yielding, disease and pest-resilient seed varieties.

“There was also a need to improve crop production techniques and bring additional fallow lands under pulses production,” he added.Pointing out that pulses are a cheap source of proteins, vitamins and minerals, the Vice-President said they provide green, nutritious fodder for animals and also enrich soil through biological nitrogen fixation. “Some legumes are known to have medicinal and therapeutic properties. Hence, they were rightly termed as ‘unique jewels’ of Indian crop husbandry”, he asserted.

Observing that legumes were an essential component in Indian cropping pattern, especially in dryland farming, Venkaiah said India was largest producer of the crop, accounting for 34 per cent of the area and 24 per cent of production followed by Myanmar, Canada, China, Nigeria, Brazil, and Australia. Referring to his recent visit to Vietnam, the Vice-President mentioned crop production techniques between India and Vietnam.

While Vietnam produces five tonnes of rice per hectare and 1.5-tonnes of soya bean per hectare, India produces only three tonnes of rice per hectare and only one ton of soya bean, he pointed out. Naidu said that the Universities, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and the government must come together with long-term strategies for producing new high-yielding varieties, which are resilient to diseases and climate change. There was also a need to create value addition and proper marketing facilities for pulses.Saying that climate change was adversely impacting the people in dryland areas due to the shifts in moisture and temperature regimes, the Vice President called for a new paradigm in agricultural research.