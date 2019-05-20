Body found; cops suspect murder

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A woman’s body was found in a bad shape in the Venkatapalem forest area of Bellamkonda mandal on Sunday, forcing police to probe murder angle. They suspect the woman, said to be in her late 20s, might have been attacked by two-three assailants, who slit her throat with a knife and tried to destroy her face. Locals reportedly told the police that two men took the woman to the forest on their motorcycle.