CLC seeks judicial probe into ‘encounter’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Civil Liberties Committee (CLC) has demanded judicial investigation into the alleged May 8 encounter at Padua and Kitukabanti in Koraput district in Odisha.Speaking to mediapersons, CLC State president Chittibabu here on Sunday said a fact-finding committee comprising members from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was not allowed to visit the encounter site.

He said the Odisha Police obstructed the committee members at many places, while they were heading to the encounter spot. The police forced Girijans to oppose their visit, he alleged.He said truth cannot be hidden just by obstructing their visit. With Odisha government informing the police, Cobra, AP Grey Hounds personnel about their visit, the security personnel in plain clothes obstructed them.

Criticising the government for not allowing the fact-finding committee to know truth about the encounter, Chittibabu said, “The action was violative of Article 19, which gives freedom to people to visit any place. It is their primary right to get information and share the same with people.” The police of both States were suppressing the rights of people, he added. He further said cases filed under Section 302 should be lodged against the police.