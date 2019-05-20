MGNREGS officials to launch Geographic Info System in Laveru, Ranasthalam as pilot project, 5L job cards distributed

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In an attempt to identify more works in the rural areas, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) officials are planning to launch geographic information system (GIS) in Ranasthalam and Laveru mandals initially as a pilot project. The MGNREGS officials have been identifying the works under planning model at present, where they have adopted the advance system in identifying the works. While identifying the works under the GIS, the officials should take the population, cattle count, geographical areas, groundwater levels, dry land, the fertility of land and several other parameters into account.

As many as 5,80,770 job cards have been issued to the wage workers since the beginning of the project in the district. Similarly, about 11,89,234 people have been working under the rural employment scheme in the district. The government has introduced the GIS system in MGNREGS works to make the identification of the works easier.

The system has been launched as a pilot project in 76 mandals of the State, including Ranasthalam and Laveru in Srikakulam district, Srikakulam DWMA project director H Kurma Rao said.

“As Ranasthalam and Laveru mandals are drought-affected and the exploitation of groundwater has been continuing due to industrialisation, we have selected those mandals for the pilot project,” he added. Identification of works through the GIS system is easier than the manual system. Based on the mapping, works can be easily identified by the GIS.

Kurma Rao also said that there would be no chance for manipulation in the GIS. “We have been conducting training on the GIS by involving field assistants, technical assistants, engineering consultants and additional project officers (APOs). We have set up a GIS empowerment centre at the DWMA office in Srikakulam. The team comprising four experts was deployed at the empowerment centre,” he added.