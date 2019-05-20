Home States Andhra Pradesh

MGNREGS officials to launch Geographic Info System in Laveru, Ranasthalam as pilot project, 5L job cards distributed

As many as 5,80,770 job cards have been issued to the wage workers since beginning of the project in the district.

Published: 20th May 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In an attempt to identify more works in the rural areas, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) officials are planning to launch geographic information system (GIS) in Ranasthalam and Laveru mandals initially as a pilot project. The MGNREGS officials have been identifying the works under planning model at present, where they have adopted the advance system in identifying the works. While identifying the works under the GIS, the officials should take the population, cattle count, geographical areas, groundwater levels, dry land, the fertility of land and several other parameters into account. 

As many as 5,80,770 job cards have been issued to the wage workers since the beginning of the project in the district. Similarly, about 11,89,234 people have been working under the rural employment scheme in the district. The government has introduced the GIS system in MGNREGS works to make the identification of the works easier.

The system has been launched as a pilot project in 76 mandals of the State, including Ranasthalam and Laveru in Srikakulam district, Srikakulam DWMA project director H Kurma Rao said. 

“As Ranasthalam and Laveru mandals are drought-affected and the exploitation of groundwater has been continuing due to industrialisation, we have selected those mandals for the pilot project,” he added. Identification of works through the GIS system is easier than the manual system. Based on the mapping, works can be easily identified by the GIS. 

Kurma Rao also said that there would be no chance for manipulation in the GIS. “We have been conducting training on the GIS by involving field assistants, technical assistants, engineering consultants and additional project officers (APOs). We have set up a GIS empowerment centre at the DWMA office in Srikakulam. The team comprising four experts was deployed at the empowerment centre,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MGNREGS Geographic Info System

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp