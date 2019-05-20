Repoll in seven centers of Chandragiri segment peaceful; 89 per cent turn up to vote

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Repolling at the seven polling stations in Chandragiri Assembly constituency of Chittoor district concluded on a peaceful note amid tight security. A total of 89.29 per cent of voting was reported at the end of the day. Even before sunrise, people started standing in queues and by 1 pm the total polling percentage at all the seven centers reached 51 per cent. In spite of scorching heat, people in a large number of waited patiently and exercised their franchise. According to election officials, at the end of the day 89.29 voting per cent was recorded with Pulivarthivaripalli center topping the list with 95.03 per cent while Kammapalli saw 83.56 poll per cent. Compared to polling on April 11, the polling percentage during re-polling at these seven centres was 1.13 per cent less.

Notable decrease in poll percentage was noticed at Kammapalli (6.42 per cent), NR Kammapalli (5.44 per cent) and Kuppam Baduru (0.42 per cent) and, at the same time, increase in polling percentage was observed at Venkataramapuram (3.98 per cent), Kotha Kandriga (2.92 per cent) and Kalepalli (0.34 per cent). By and large, there were no untoward incidents and the police deployed in a large number ensured that every voter was able to exercise their right to vote peacefully. In Kammapalli, one Muni Chandra Naidu was taken into custody by Ramachandrapuram police for picking up an argument with the presiding officer after he was not allowed to vote. It is being suspected that he came to cast his mother’s vote.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed for some time near Pulavarthi Palli in Pakala Mandal, when TDP candidate Pulavarthi Nani got into a heated argument with one Kesavulu Reddy, a general agent of the YSRC and also a cousin of YSRC party candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. In his complaint, Kesavulu Reddy claimed that while he was proceeding to Pulivarthi Palli in a car, Nani came on a two-wheeler and stopped him at Adenepalli Check Post. He said he was asked to reveal his identity. When he showed his identity card, the TDP leader tore up the I-D card, slapped him and threatened to kill him. Based on the complaint, Pakala SI B Sunil Kumar registered a case.

The Election Commission ordered repolling in Pulavarthi Palli, Venkataramapuram, Kotha Kandriga, Kammapalli, NR Kammapalli, Kallepalli and Kuppam Baduru of Chandragiri Assembly constituency following complaints from the YSRC and the TDP in the first week of May alleging malpractice. Initially, the EC ordered repolling in five booths triggering allegation from the TDP that the EC acted on the YSRC complaint ignoring the one submitted by it. It even moved the High Court challenging repoll at the five centers. However, the High Court dismissed the petition.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Saturday ordered repolling in another two polling centers - Kallepalli and Kuppam Baduru acting on the complaint of the TDP. At each polling centre, 250 police personnel were deployed and election authorities closely monitored the situation. Election Commission special observer Vinod Zutshi reviewed the re-polling held in Chandragiri and directed the officials concerned to ensure there was no crowding at the entrance of the polling centre.