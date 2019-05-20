Sea phase of 26th SIMBEX starts in South China sea

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The sea phase of 26th edition of Singapore India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX)-19 commenced in the South China Sea from Sunday. The four-day exercises during the sea phase will include various maritime combat drills such as advanced aerial tracking, coordinated targeting and tactical exercises and weapon firing on aerial and surface targets. In addition to INS Kolkata and Shakti, Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft P8I will also participate in the exercise along with Republic of Singapore Navy ships Steadfast and Valiant, maritime patrol aircraft Fokker-50 and F-16 fighter aircraft.

On the successful completion of IMDEX-19, INS Kolkata and Shakti have continued their stay at Singapore to participate in SIMBEX-19. The harbour phase of the exercise, which was conducted from May 16 to 18, included planning conferences, simulator-based warfare training and war gaming, cross visits, courtesy calls and sporting interaction between the Indian Navy and Royal Singapore Navy personnel.

Since its inception in 1993, the annual bilateral exercise SIMBEX has grown in tactical and operational complexities and progressed from a basic anti-submarine exercise to more complex maritime exercise such as advanced air defence operations, anti-air and surface weapon firings and tactical exercises.

Over the years, the SIMBEX has stood the test of time in demonstrating the nation’s commitment to enhance maritime cooperation between the two navies and bolster bonds of friendship between the two countries. Indian Navy has deployed its finest assets for SIMBEX-19 with an objective to strengthen mutual trust, enhance interoperability and build greater synergy to address common maritime concerns among both navies.

