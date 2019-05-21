23 lakh to vote in panchayat polls in Andhra's Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz on Monday released the voter list for the upcoming panchayat elections. According to the list, there are a total of 23,41,337 voters in the 980-gram panchayats of Krishna district.

Addressing a press conference at Collector’s Camp Office, Md Imtiaz said that the list has been prepared according to the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission for the panchayat elections. He added that over 23 lakh residents of Krishna district will vote in the panchayat elections this year.

“We have prepared the voter list as per the data available till January 1, 2019. The elections in 979 panchayats in the State except Chinapandraka village in Kruthivennu mandal, where the sarpanch’s tenure will end on July 31, will be held. Necessary arrangements for the polls will be made,” he said.