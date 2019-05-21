7 bookies nabbed for IPL betting in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Seven cricket bookies were arrested in Narasaraopet and Tenali on Monday for organising betting sessions during the last Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Addressing mediapersons in Guntur, Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu said three cases were booked against bookies Sykam Ramajaneya Reddy, Moghul Rahim Beg, Ramavath Bhojya Naik, Abul Vahab, Yeruva Subba Reddy, Saginala Sambasiva Rao and Nalladibba Narasimha Reddy. After their arrest, the police recovered `25 lakh cash, smart phones and a laptop from their possession.

Meanwhile, search for three more accused, Sekhar, Manikanta and Marella Ram Reddy, is underway. Three of those caught, Ramajaneya Reddy, Rahim Beg, Bhojya Naik, were arrested in 2018 for a similar offence. The rural SP said the trio, who collected money from 32 punters, deceived them, post which a complaint was lodged with the police.

He added the police have counselled punters, involved in betting during the IPL, and taken assurances from them in writing that they would refrain from taking part in such crimes in the future. He said a task force, comprising CI Vijaya Krishna, Tenali three town CI Harikrishna, SI Ravindra Reddy, Narasaraopet rural CI China Mallaiah and SI Shafi, to nab the bookies.