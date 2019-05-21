Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mild showers in north coastal Andhra bring much-needed relief

With this, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continuing heatwave in Rayalaseema on Tuesday.

A young girl carrying a can of cold water to her home at Auto Nagar in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The north coastal region of the State received mild showers and experienced gusty winds on Monday. Lightning and thunderstorm activities were also observed in some isolated places of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Meanwhile, Rayalaseema districts experienced severe heatwave with temperatures reaching 45.9 degrees Celsius in Adurupalli (Nellore) and 45.8 degrees Celsius in Renigunta (Chittoor), according to AP State
Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).
However, climate will change from May 22 as the IMD forecasts thunderstorm and lightning activities at isolated locations in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. This will be the situation on May 23 and 24 as well.
Going by the Meteorological department’s recordings, maximum temperatures on the day was recorded at Kurnool and Kadapa (43.6 degrees Celsius), followed by Tirupati (43.5 degrees Celsius). The variance between actual recorded temperature and the normal range in the Rayalaseema region was three degrees above normal temperature.

Indian Meteorological Department

