Two killed as car and bike collide head on

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two bikers were killed after they hit a car coming from the opposite direction while overtaking a bus at Reddygudem in Rajupalem mandal on Monday. They were identified as Vemavarapu Jaya Rao (30) and Vemavarapu Anna Rao (23).

Due to the impact, they suffered severe head injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital on a 108 ambulance. However, they succumbed to their injuries.

The police said the duo, from Rajupalem, were going to Rajupalem to attend a function. A case was registered and the bodies were sent to Sattenapalli area hospital for autopsy.