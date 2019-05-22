1,200 students to participate in 10-day NCC camp in Andhra's Guntur

Home States Andhra Pradesh

 The fourth annual training camp of the 10th battalion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) commenced at Vignan Degree College here on Tuesday.

NCC cadets take part in a parade at Vignan Degree College in Guntur on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The fourth annual training camp of the 10th battalion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) commenced at Vignan Degree College here on Tuesday. As many as 1,200 students from across the schools and colleges of Guntur district will participate in the 10-day camp.

The participants will be imparted training in firing, map reading, communication, drill, personality-building, social service and national integration programmes. Best performers will get a chance to participate in State and national level-Republic Day celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, NCC commandant Colonel GVB Saisankar said that the training camp will help students build their physical and mental fitness. 

Inculcate patriotism and create awareness about safeguarding the environment. Meanwhile, ‘Anti-terrorism Day’ was observed at Vignan University in Vadlamudi village of Chebrolu Mandal in the district on Tuesday. Terming unemployment as the root cause behind spread of terrorism among the youth of the country, the university’s vigilance and security officer Hussain said that self-employment is the best way to earn, provide jobs to others and ultimately control terrorism. He added that the university conducts several seminars to create awareness about the dangers of terrorism.

