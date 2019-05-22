Andhra Pradesh’s water management lauded

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha had all praise for the monitoring of water planning and management in real time in Andhra Pradesh and suggested the implementation of the system in other States.

Convening a video conference with the Chief Secretaries of all the States from the national capital on Tuesday, the Cabinet Secretary enquired about the advanced plans to overcome the seasonal conditions. On the occasion, he commended water management, water balance and water audit system and urged other States to follow the AP model.

Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam informed that the State government was taking up water management by knowing the inflow and outflow in about 100 reservoirs by setting up reservoir level sensors and linking them to a mobile app.

Though supervisory control and data acquisition, availability of water in reservoirs and other water resources are being monitored continuously, he said. He explained the preparation of village-level water budget based on the groundwater recharge and distribution of water for various purposes as per availability of water.