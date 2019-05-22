Home States Andhra Pradesh

Engg student drowns at Hamsaladeevi  

A 20-year-old youngster was drowned at Hamsaladeevi Sagara Sangamam on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 20-year-old youngster was drowned at Hamsaladeevi Sagara Sangamam on Tuesday.
According to the Kodur police, the deceased was identified as Sarike Aravind (20). He was pursuing BTech at Gudlavalleru Engineering College.

Aravind hails from Gudivada and reportedly went to Hamsaladeevi along with his friends on Monday evening to see the confluence point and to take bath in the river. While taking bath in the river, Aravind ventured deep into the water and drowned. Though his friends tried to rescue him, their efforts went in vain.

The issue came to light in the late hours when Aravind’s friends informed the tragedy to the police and the boy’s parents. “Expert swimmers and SDRF teams started search operations to trace Aravind. On Tuesday, we found his body 6 kilometers away from the place of drowning. As Aravind did not know swimming, he drowned,” said the Kodur police.

