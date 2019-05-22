Inter-state thief held

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police arrested the inter-state thief and recovered valuables worth `2.4 lakh from him at Tenali on Tuesday.

According to Tenali Rural CI U Sudhakar, the arrested was identified as Bandikalla Ratnaraju of Guntur. Ratnaraju is a habitual offender. Several theft cases were pending against him at Podili in Prakasam district and Rachakonda in Rangareddy district of Telangana State.

On April 24 night, Ratnaraju stole Rs 90,000 cash and eight sovereigns of gold at Kolakaluru. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at a lodge and arrested Ratnaraju. The CI appreciated SI Uday Babu and head constables K Srinivasa Rao and Siva for nabbing the thief.