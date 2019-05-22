Home States Andhra Pradesh

Inter-state thief held

The CI appreciated SI Uday Babu and head constables K Srinivasa Rao and Siva for nabbing the thief. 

Published: 22nd May 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police arrested the inter-state thief and recovered valuables worth `2.4 lakh from him at Tenali on Tuesday.

According to Tenali Rural CI U Sudhakar, the arrested was identified as Bandikalla Ratnaraju of Guntur. Ratnaraju is a habitual offender. Several theft cases were pending against him at Podili in Prakasam district and Rachakonda in Rangareddy district of Telangana State. 

On April 24 night, Ratnaraju stole Rs 90,000 cash and eight sovereigns of gold at Kolakaluru. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at a lodge and arrested Ratnaraju. The CI appreciated SI Uday Babu and head constables K Srinivasa Rao and Siva for nabbing the thief. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp