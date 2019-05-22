Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 11,989 bill for 10 units shocks tribals in Andhra

Published: 22nd May 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: poor tribals who don’t have fans let alone other gadgets like ACs and refrigerators in Anantagiri mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency got shock of their life when they received electricity bills for thousands of rupees. 

G Sundara Rao of Doraguda received Rs 11,989 bill (Service No 114272041- 000002) though he consumed only 10 units between April 16 and May 16. 

Similarly, Siragam Bheemanna was slapped Rs 8,000 bill. Killo Motti Indiramma got a bill for Rs 1,358, Tamala Ramanna Rs 1,174 and Arjun (Killo Motti’s spouse) Rs 800 though their power consumption was much below 50 units. They said they were among several people who received inflated bills. 

It may be recalled tribals get free power supply if they consume below 100 units a month. Allaying their fears, EPDCL CMD K Raja Bapaiah said there was no need for the tribals to panic as they were entitled to free power. 

“The inflated power bills might have been due to wrong spot billing by outsourcing persons,” he added. 
Stating that he visited the Agencies on May 17 to review operational and other issues, the CMD said he did not find any such problem, as was being claimed by some, during his visit. 

Meanwhile, CPM Visakhapatnam secretary K Lokanatham wondered how could the tribals get power bills of huge amounts when their consumption was minimal. 

He alleged several people in 24 villages in Anantagiri mandal received inflated bills ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000, and asked EPDCL CMD to intervene in the matter and render justice to the poor tribals. 
He also urged the CMD to improve power supply to Borra, Damuku, Valasi, Peddabidda, Bimpolu and Keevarla villages which go dark in the night.

Visakhapatnam Agency

