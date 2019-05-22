Three arrested for murder

Home States Andhra Pradesh

 Kakinada port police on Tuesday arrested three persons in connection with a murder case.

Published: 22nd May 2019

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Kakinada port police on Tuesday arrested three persons in connection with a murder case. The arrested were identified as Reddy Arjuna Rao (40), Malladi Chinna (33) and Neethipudi Prasanna Kumar (30).

Disclosing the details to media here, DSP Ravi Varma said Pemmadi Kanaka Raju (42) was murdered on May 9 and the incident came to light on May 11. Kanaka Raju (42) belongs to Yetimoga area in Kakinada. He had an illegal affair with his neighbour Reddy Arjuna Rao’s wife.

Meanwhile, Arjuna Rao shifted his base to Yanam from Yetimoga area a year ago. But Kanaka Raju and Arjuna Rao’s wife continued their illicit relationship.

On coming to know about their relationship, Arjuna Rao along with his two friends Chinna and Prasanna Kumar hatched a plot to kill Kanaka Raju. He invited Kanaka Raju for his birthday party and attacked the latter with beer bottles with the help of his two friends. Based on the complaint lodged by Kanaka Raju’s wife’s Satyavathi, Station Inspector B Rajasekhar took up investigation. During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime. The trio were sent to remand. 

