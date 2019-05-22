Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lok Sabha Polls: Tight security for counting, pickets in 395 Guntur villages

Mobile phones will not be allowed inside the premises and will have to be deposited in counters.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A three-tier security cover comprising was put in place at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) and Loyola Public School (LPS) in Nallapadu in Guntur district on Tuesday to ensure smooth counting of votes on May 23.

Six battalions of CAPF and APSP will maintain law and order during the counting process. Some 390 pickets were established in the 395 villages of the district. The villages have been categorised according to the areas of the dominance of political parties and history of clashes. Some 85 villages were marked as ‘A’ category and 310 villages as ‘B’ category. Special police teams have been deployed accordingly. 

Mobile phones will not be allowed inside the premises and will have to be deposited in counters. Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao and Guntur Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu have warned that those spreading misinformation on the social media will be booked and urged public to cooperate with police.

Acharya Nagarjuna University Loyola Public School Guntur district

