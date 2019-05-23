Biodiversity Day celebrated in Guntur

Home States Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: World Biodiversity Day was celebrated under the aegis of ‘Forum for Better Bapatla’ in Guntur district on Wednesday. On the occasion, the students of College of Food Science and Technology in Bapatla pledged to conserve the biodiversity of the planet. 

Speaking at the event, college associate dean, Dr D Vishnusankara Rao said that though the younger generation has more food variety at their dispense, the global food diet is becoming homogenised.

“Over the past 100 years, more than 90 per cent of the crop varieties have disappeared. Half of the breeds of the domesticated animals have become extinct and indigenous knowledge and local food production systems are under threat,” he said.

