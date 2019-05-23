Day after power bill shocker, EPDCL says tribals come under subsidy scheme

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In response to a news item published in this newspaper ‘Rs 11,989 bill for 10 units shock tribals’, EPDCL officials have swung into action and enquired into the ‘inflated’ electricity bills.

EPDCL Superintending Engineer (Operations) TV Surya Prakash here on Wednesday said the bill generated for the service No. 114272-B100-000016 in the name of Madhu has an arrear of Rs 1,288.

However, the amount shown was the subsidy amount, which was not released by the government since November 2018. He said the ST consumers those who are utilising below 100 units are eligible for 100 per cent subsidy except surcharge.

EPDCL Chairperson and Managing Director (CMD) K Raja Bapaiah told TNIE that SC/ST consumers who were enrolled with AP EPDCL and whose monthly consumption was less than 125 units per month are eligible for exemption up to 100 units per month. Referring to bills received by other Girijans, he said they need no pay the bill if they come under the subsidy scheme. However, if any consumer faces any problem,they can contact the nearest electricity office for clarification or assistant engineer for redressal of their grievances, the CMD said.