Declare drought a calamity: CPM Rayalaseema

By Express News Service

KADAPA: CPM Rayalaseema sub-committee has demanded that the government declare drought in the Rayalaseema region a national calamity and take steps on war footing to mitigate the crisis. CPM Rayalaseema sub-committee convener G Obulesu visited some of the drought-affected villages in Chintakommadinne mandal to assess the enormity of the drought.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that the drought situation in the district is quit grim.

People in rural areas are struggling to adjust a tanker full of water. Besides quenching their thirst, they have to slake the thirst of their cattle, he lamented.

He deplored that sweet lime trees are drying up in thousands of acres due to lack of water. The officials failed to provide drinking water or buttermilk to the workers of MGNREGA who work under the scorching sun.