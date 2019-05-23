Home States Andhra Pradesh

Declare drought a calamity: CPM Rayalaseema

CPM Rayalaseema sub-committee has demanded that the government declare drought in the Rayalaseema region a national calamity and take steps on war footing to mitigate the crisis.

Published: 23rd May 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA: CPM Rayalaseema sub-committee has demanded that the government declare drought in the Rayalaseema region a national calamity and take steps on war footing to mitigate the crisis. CPM Rayalaseema sub-committee convener G Obulesu visited some of the drought-affected villages in Chintakommadinne mandal to assess the enormity of the drought.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that the drought situation in the district is quit grim. 
People in rural areas are struggling to adjust a tanker full of water. Besides quenching their thirst, they have to slake the thirst of their cattle, he lamented.

He deplored that sweet lime trees are drying up in thousands of acres due to lack of water. The officials failed to provide drinking water or buttermilk to the workers of MGNREGA who work under the scorching sun.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rayalaseema CPM Rayalaseema

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp