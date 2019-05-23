Kurnool tense as TDP man murdered

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A day before counting of votes, a Telugu Desam leader, who is a close aide of Kurnool Lok Sabha candidate Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy, was murdered in the district. Though it is not yet established that the murder is politically motivated, police sounded an alert and tightened security in sensitive areas of the faction-hit district.Sekhar Reddy (55) of Tapalakothuru village in Krishnagiri mandal was murdered by unidentified assailants at Mallempalli who lay in wait for him on the village outskirts, while he was going to his native village from Dhone on a two-wheeler on Wednesday morning.

They smashed his head with boulders after attacking him with sticks. Some auto passengers found him dead and informed the matter to police. Sekhar Reddy was an accused in a murder that took place 25 years ago. He was also a close aide of former DCC president P Lakshmi Reddy, a faction leader.

Sekhar Reddy, along with Lakshmi Reddy, actively participated in the election campaign of Suryaprakash Reddy, who contested the Lok Sabha election on TDP ticket from Kurnool after quitting the Congress. He was running a finance company in neighbouring Anantapur. Sekhar Reddy who was staying in Anantapur, used to visit his native village frequently.

In view of the elections, he was staying in his native village for the past two months. Sekhar Reddy had a property dispute with his relatives, which is suspected to be the reason. Based on a complaint by his family members, a case was registered, Dhone DSP S Khadar Basha said.

Property dispute?

