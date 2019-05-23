Home States Andhra Pradesh

Largest liquid Hydrogen storage tank flagged off

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sivan congratulated the VRV and other teams for indigenously realising such an advanced version of the liquid hydrogen storage tank.

Dr. K. Sivan, Secretary, DOS & Chairman, ISRO, flagging off the shipment of India’s largest liquid hydrogen storage tank in Sri City on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Secretary, DOS & Chairman, Dr. K Sivan, flagged off the shipment of India’s largest liquid Hydrogen storage tank at VRV Asia Pacific production plant at Sri City in Chittoor district on Wednesday. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sivan congratulated the VRV and other teams for indigenously realising such an advanced version of the liquid hydrogen storage tank. “I consider this as only a beginning for our cooperation, and suggest to VRV to come forward to undertake the fabrication works of onboard tanks of rockets,” he said.

S Pandian, Director, SDSC SHAR, said that Wednesday’s event stands out as a typical example for ISRO-Industry cooperation for realising import substitutes indigenously. VRV Asia Pacific manufactured the storage tank with a Liquid Nitrogen (LIN) shield, in a collaborative effort with Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, under the Make in India initiative. 

The storage capacity of the tank is 120 kilo litres. Liquid hydrogen is used as fuel for satellite launch vehicles.Earlier, on behalf of Sri City, Ramesh Subramaniam, president, Sri City Foundation, greeted the visiting dignitaries. Welcoming the guests, G L Ranganekar, Managing Director, VRV, summarised the technical intricacies of the tank and its realisation process, and thanked ISRO teams for extending full cooperation. He also took them round the plant.

