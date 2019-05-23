Home States Andhra Pradesh

Like father, like son: Jagan wins from family's pocket borough

After YS Rajasekhara Reddy became CM in 2004, the fate of the constituency changed.

YSR

Late Andhra chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pulivendula assembly constituency is almost synonymous with the YSR family and Jagan Mohan Reddy has continued the legacy by winning with a thumping majority this time. Jagan won with a record majority of 90,543 surpassing his 2014 margin of 75,263.

Pulivendula in Kadapa district had been a fortress of the YSR family since 1978. Rajasekhara Reddy won six times from this constituency while his brother Vivekananda Reddy won twice.

After YS Rajasekhara Reddy became CM in 2004, the fate of the constituency changed. Rajasekhara Reddy took up several developmental activities and completed the Gandikota project which made the constituency a citadel of the family.

After the sudden demise of Rajasekhara Reddy, his widow YS Vijayamma contested from the seat and got elected. She moved to the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 elections, which she lost, paving the way for Jagan to contest from Pulivendula. Jagan won comfortably in the 2014 elections and continued his winning streak this time too.

