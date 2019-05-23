Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maths lecturer found dead, murder suspected

A mathematics lecturer at a local college was found dead on Pathalagadda Road in Karapa mandal of East Godavari district on Wednesday.

Published: 23rd May 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A mathematics lecturer at a local college was found dead on Pathalagadda Road in Karapa mandal of East Godavari district on Wednesday. The police, who are yet to ascertain the cause of his death, said his body was covered with dry grass when it was found. Identified as Peketi Suryanarayana, the deceased worked as a junior lecturer with Sri Vikas Junior College and got married to one Madduri Venkateswara Rao’s daughter on May 15.

His brother lodged a complaint with Karapa police when Suryanarayana went missing in the morning of Tuesday. He, in his complaint, said that he was informed by his brother’s father-in-law that he had gone out of home on his two-wheeler, but did not return till late night.

Meanwhile, the police said that Suryanarayana’s body was covered with dry grass, while his bike was found little far from the body. Karapa police, who are looking into the murder angle too, have registered a case and initiated investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
East Godavari Maths lecturer Suryanarayana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp