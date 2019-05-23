Maths lecturer found dead, murder suspected

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A mathematics lecturer at a local college was found dead on Pathalagadda Road in Karapa mandal of East Godavari district on Wednesday. The police, who are yet to ascertain the cause of his death, said his body was covered with dry grass when it was found. Identified as Peketi Suryanarayana, the deceased worked as a junior lecturer with Sri Vikas Junior College and got married to one Madduri Venkateswara Rao’s daughter on May 15.

His brother lodged a complaint with Karapa police when Suryanarayana went missing in the morning of Tuesday. He, in his complaint, said that he was informed by his brother’s father-in-law that he had gone out of home on his two-wheeler, but did not return till late night.

Meanwhile, the police said that Suryanarayana’s body was covered with dry grass, while his bike was found little far from the body. Karapa police, who are looking into the murder angle too, have registered a case and initiated investigation.