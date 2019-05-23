Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Minister flays Election Commission for ‘poor’ preparations

Civil Supplies Minister P Pulla Rao flayed the Election Commission stating that it failed to make proper arrangements for Thursday at the counting centre in Loyala Public School of Nallapadu. 

Published: 23rd May 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 07:42 AM

EVM

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

“There is no place for counting agents to sit at the venue during counting of votes for the general elections on Thursday,” he said, adding that he had discussed the issue with returning officers and asked them to take steps in this regard.  He also asked them to install air-conditioners for the agents at the second floor.   Pulla Rao and TDP’s GV Anjaneyulu observed the arrangements at the venue on Wednesday. 

P Pulla Rao Election Commission

