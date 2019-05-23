Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rave party: Two more drug peddlers held

Following the raids conducted on the rave party near Rushikonda Beach last month, the City Task Force and Arilova police conducted a raid and apprehended two more drug peddlers.

Published: 23rd May 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

drugs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Following the raids conducted on the rave party near Rushikonda Beach last month, the City Task Force and Arilova police conducted a raid and apprehended two more drug peddlers on Wednesday. The police also seized 22 kg of ganja from their possession. 

The accused have been identified as Himalaya Varma, 25, an important drug supplier in Vizag, and Vivek Behara alias Bobsy, who works as a DJ in several hotels and also participated in the recent rave party. 
The police said efforts were being continued to apprehend other drug peddlers and abusers.

Also, their movements are under close watch. It may be recalled that after the rave party, around six drug peddlers were arrested and around 100 drug users and five drug peddlers were identified and interrogated. 

TAGS
Rushikonda Beach City Task Force

Comments

