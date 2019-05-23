Rave party: Two more drug peddlers held

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Following the raids conducted on the rave party near Rushikonda Beach last month, the City Task Force and Arilova police conducted a raid and apprehended two more drug peddlers on Wednesday. The police also seized 22 kg of ganja from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Himalaya Varma, 25, an important drug supplier in Vizag, and Vivek Behara alias Bobsy, who works as a DJ in several hotels and also participated in the recent rave party.

The police said efforts were being continued to apprehend other drug peddlers and abusers.

Also, their movements are under close watch. It may be recalled that after the rave party, around six drug peddlers were arrested and around 100 drug users and five drug peddlers were identified and interrogated.