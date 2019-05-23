Three-tier security at West Godavari vote counting centre

By Express News Service

ELURU: Three-tier security has been set up at the counting centre set up at Vishnu College in Bhimavaram where votes for the Narasapuram Parliament constituency and seven assembly segments will be counted, West Godavari SP M Ravi Prakash said.

He was accompanied by Collector Pravin Kumar and Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy during the inspections of the premises. Counting process at the centre would begin at 8.30 am, the SP informed, adding foolproof arrangements have been made. Meanwhile, the collector said the entire process will be videographed for transparency reasons.