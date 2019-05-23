Training for counting staff held in Guntur

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur East Assembly constituency returning officer Srikesh B Lathkar conducted training classes for the counting staff at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur on Wednesday. 

Published: 23rd May 2019

Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)

By Express News Service

He said counting of postal ballots and electronically transmitted postal ballots would be done first, and that the Election Commission has appointed special observers who would instruct the staff to begin counting of votes and later counting of VVPAT slips. 

The process, which will begin at 8 am, will be conducted in a transparent manner in front of appointed agents of all political parties, he said. “If the observers find any negligence by the counting staff, the staff will be reported and stern action will be taken against them.”

