Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kodela faces defeat in Guntur

However, this time around, Ambati, the YSRC’s official spokesperson, registered a comfortable win with over 10,000 votes.

Published: 24th May 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Kodela Siva Prasada Rao. (Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker and five-time TDP MLA Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, up for reelection from Sattenapalli constituency in Guntur district, tasted bitter defeat at the hands of his opponent Ambati Rambabu of YSRC.

This is the second time Kodela and Ambati locked horns in a fierce battle after 2014, when the former scraped through by a margin of just 924 votes.

However, this time around, Ambati, the YSRC’s official spokesperson, registered a comfortable win with over 10,000 votes.

One of the major reasons for Kodela’s drubbing is attributed to the strong anti-incumbency against him and his family.

Even though Kodela banked on the development undertaken by him in the constituency in the last five years, repeated allegations by the YSRC that his family, particularly his son Kodela Sivarama Krishna, was involved in rampant corruption and behaved autocratically seem to have dented his prospects.

There were also allegations that the senior TDP leader’s family members interfered in the matters of administration.

The constituency has a total electorate of 2,30,775 voters, including 1,17,166 females and 1,13,592 males. In the elections held on April 11, 87.7 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in Sattenappalli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kodela Siva Prasada Rao Guntur district Sattenapalli constituency YSRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp