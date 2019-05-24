Home States Andhra Pradesh

Shocked TDP stares at bleak future, faces existential crisis

As the trends emerged indicating that the YSRC was all set to form the government, there were hardly any TDP leaders or cadre outside Naidu’s residence. 

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Undavalli wears a deserted look on Thursday after YSRC’s thumping victory in the elections | P Ravindra Babu

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With TDP trailing in the poll trends from the beginning of counting on Thursday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Undavalli wore a deserted look. Naidu himself was closeted in a room watching the poll results.
Though the party leaders initially appeared at the media point to share their opinions on the emerging trends, they did not show up for the rest of the day. On Thursday evening, Naidu sent his resignation to Governor ESL Narasimhan. The Governor, while accepting the CM’s and the Council of Ministers’ resignation, requested Naidu to be in office until the new government is formed. 
Sources said Naidu besides watching the results, held a teleconference with the TDP leaders. He asked them to stay put at the counting centres until the process is completed. He asked them to be vigilant during counting of VVPAT  slips. Later addressing mediapersons, he said, “We have to respect the public mandate. We will review and analyse the results and respond later.’’ 
After congratulating Jagan, PM Narendra Modi and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Naidu said he will respond on the issue of EVMs at a later date. 

The results have come as rude shock to the TDP and raised doubts whether 69-year-old Naidu could take the party forward. What has disappointed the TDP supremo further was the defeat of his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri Assembly segment and the poor performance of TDP LS candidates. The sharp decline in the party’s numbers in the Lok Sabha is another concern. 
The party leaders fear if the party goes the Telangana way, where the party almost lost its base, there could be a challenge to the leadership of holding its flock together. 
In addition, there are also apprehensions that the BJP, which retained power at the Centre, will resort to conducting raids on party leaders. YSRC chief YS Jagan’s announcement that he will appoint SIT to inquire into corruption during Naidu regime is another worry. 
A senior party leader said they never expected that the party will face this situation. It’s time for introspection on the factors that led to the party’s debacle, he added. 

