TDP's citadel crumbles as YSRC makes inroads

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The TDP's citadel crumbled with the party facing its worst-ever drubbing in North Andhra at the hands of YSRC in 2019 elections, as the results started trickling in since Thursday noon. Such was the pace of YSRC's march towards victory in the TDP stronghold that its defeat surprised many — even YSRC leaders didn't anticipate the results.

The TDP had won majority seats in the region in all elections since its inception in 1983.

However, the YSRC upset the TDP's apple cart and it is most likely to win 29 of the 34 seats in the region. What surprised the political circles is that TDP heavyweights fell like ninepins in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

TDP drew a blank in Vizianagaram district for the first time since its inception as YSRC made a clean sweep in the district. In Srikakulam, the YSRC is set to win all the seats except two — Ichchapuram and Tekkali. In Visakhapatnam district, the party may grab 11 of 15 seats. YSRC candidate Tippala Nagi Reddy has emerged as a giant killer by defeating Pawan Kalyan in Gajuwaka Assembly segment.

In 2014 elections, the YSRC had won nine Assembly segments, including Pathapatnam, Palakonda, Rajam, Kurupam, Salur, Bobbili, Madugula, Araku and Paderu. However, after elections, three of its MLAs Giddi Eswari, Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao switched loyalties and joined the TDP.

The YSRC has not only retained nine seats in the region and wrested 20 seats from TDP in north Andhra. Prominent leaders, who have lost include ministers Kala Venkata Rao, Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao, Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and former ministers Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and Kidari Sravan Kumar. Bandaru and Ayyanna have a track record of winning many elections since 1983.

According to political circles, the YSRC could make inroads into TDP bastion because of its pre-poll promise of 'Nava Ratnalu' and 'maha padayatra' undertaken by YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It seems shifting of loyalty of Backward Classes, who are the backbone of the TDP to the YSRC has played a major role in its victory in north Andhra. The YSRC's sustained campaign in the past five years since 2014 has gone down well with the people. Anti-incumbency factor and the people's demand for a change in government also spurred the party to a historic win. It is believed that Jana Sena, which jumped into the fray, will wean away the YSRC votes. However, the party hardly made any impact on the results.

The TDP, however, which suffered a jolt in the region, could manage to retain its hold on Visakhapatnam as it is all set to win Visakhapatnam South, East, West and North segments. Twin factors such as regularisation of house sites in the past couple of years, benefiting a large number of BPL families in the city and several self-help groups (SHGs), had also helped the party in the city.

Besides the YSRC changing candidates at the last minute also impacted the results in Vizag South and East segments. YSRC activists even resorted to violence when their leader Vamsi Krishna was replaced by Akkaramani Vijayanirmala.

Former government whip Dronamraju Srinivas was made the Vizag South nominee at the last minute. Though Srinvas's candidature inspired the cadre's morale, he hardly had any time to reach out to the people. Besides YSRC coordinators of North and South segments Tynala Vijaya Kumar and PV Ramana Murthy, who quit the party and joined TDP, a few days before polling also had its impact.

Meanwhile, the YSRC almost made a clean sweep of Lok Sabha seats in North Andhra by leading in four of the five Lok Sabha constituencies, while the party had won one LS seat in 2014. TDP stalwart Ashok Gajapati Raju is staring at defeat in Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat.

District --------------------------Party ---------------- 2014 -------- 2019

Srikakulam (10) -----------------YSRC --------------3 -----------8

TDP -----------------7------------2

Vizianagaram (9) ----------------YSRC ----------- 3---------------9

TDP --------------6 --------------0

Visakhapatnam (15) -------------YSRC ----------3 ----------------11

TDP -----------11 ------------------4

BJP -------------1

Parliament: Total 5

2014 ----- TDP 3 YSRC 2

2019 ------TDP 1 YSRC 4