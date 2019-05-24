YSRC wins 37 MLA seats in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Party, which dominated politically-active Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts in the 2014 State Assembly elections byretaining 27 out of total 45 seats, performed poorly in the 2019 Assembly elections by bagging just eight seats. On the other hand, the YSRC bagged 37 MLA seats in 2019 as against 16 in 2014.

Out of the six Lok Sabha seats in the three districts, the TDP secured just two MP seats, Vijayawada and Guntur, while the rest - Machilipatnam, Bapatla, Narasaraopet and Ongole -- went into the YSRC’s kitty.

In Krishna district, out of 16 Assembly constituencies, 14 were bagged by the YSRC and the TDP won three - Vijayawada East, and Gannavaram.

The notable losers in the district include Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Minister for Youth and Sports Kollur Ravindra. In Guntur district, out of 17 Assembly constituencies, the YSRC bagged 15 while the TDP two.

It was more or less reversal of fortunes for both the parties in the district compared to the last Assembly elections. Prominent among those who suffered defeat include Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

In Prakasam district, out of the 12 Assembly constituencies, the YSRC bagged 8 while TDP 4.

The YSRC, which had won 6 seats in last elections, bettered its tally by bagging 8.

TDP veterans Karanam Balaram and Gottipati Ravi Kumar have won their respective Assembly constituencies Chirala and Addanki.

In Prakasam, negligence of the TDP in actively taking up Veligonda project, addressing drought situation, failure to give it ‘backward district’ tag though backwardness was pronounced in the district, particularly in western mandals, are said to be some of the reasons for its defeat.