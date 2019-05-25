Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ganta Srinivasa Rao wins Vizag North after drama

YSRCP senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana also met Election Commissioner GK Dwivedi in Amaravati and submitted a memorandum to him.

TDP nominee Ganta Srinivasa Rao shows the election certificate at a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ending suspense over the result of Vizag North Assembly segment following objections raised by YSRCP, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday declared that Ganta Srinivasa Rao of TDP was elected by a margin of 1,944 votes from the constituency.

Earlier, there was high drama on Thursday night with YSRCP nominee K K Raju raising objections regarding discrepancy in the number of slips in two VVPAT units at polling station no. 42. As four EVMs did not open, the election staff took up the counting of VVPATs.  During the process, YSRCP nominee raised objection over a difference in VVPAT slips. 

In a complaint lodged with the election officer, the YSRCP nominee said there were errors with regard to counting of VVPATs. He said there was a difference in the number of votes polled in EVMs as per Form 17 C and slips in VVPAT units.

The same was brought to the notice of the election officer concerned but nothing was done, he alleged. He urged the election officer, in view of discrepancies in the counting of VVPATs, repoll should be ordered in polling stations 42, 64, 162, 244 and 259. Till a decision is taken in this regard, the result should be put on hold, he said.

Following objections raised by the YSRCP, the officials put the result on hold and sought clarification from the Election  Commission in this regard. Later, in the afternoon, the Election Commission rejected the objections and cleared the election of Srinivasa Rao and declared him elected.

Speaking to media persons after receiving the election certificate, an elated Srinivasa Rao said his election was special in view of special circumstances in the State. He thanked the people of the constituency for reposing faith in him and promised to work for the development of the constituency.

Meanwhile, protesting against EC’s decision, YSRCP leaders, led by party city president Vamsi Krishna, submitted a memorandum to joint collector Srijana, reiterating the party’s demand for repoll in five polling booths where there were discrepancies in VVPATs. YSRCP senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana also met Election Commissioner GK Dwivedi in Amaravati and submitted a memorandum to him.

