Jaganmohan Reddy unanimously elected YSRC legislature party leader

By PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Y S Jaganmohan Reddy was Saturday unanimously elected as the leader of the YSRC legislature party, sources said.

The meeting of the newly elected MLAs at the YSR Congress office here lasted for 45 minutes before the decision was made, the party sources said.

Thanking the MLAs for electing him as the legislature party leader, Reddy said, "in 2019, people voted for us out of faith and belief, in 2024 they should give us a bigger mandate because of our performance."

He also sought the support of the newly-elected MLAs to help him earn the "performing Chief Minister," within a year, a YSRC legislator told PTI.

The Reddy's election would be conveyed to Governor E V L Narasimhan later Saturday for the party to stake claim to form the government in the state, the sources added.

The party had earlier announced that the swearing-in ceremony would be held on May 30 at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium located in the city.

In a spectacular performance, Reddy's YSR Congress had won 151 of 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.