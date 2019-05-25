Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jaganmohan Reddy unanimously elected YSRC legislature party leader

The meeting of the newly elected MLAs at the YSR Congress office here lasted for 45 minutes before the decision was made, the party sources said.

Published: 25th May 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

jagan, YSRCP

YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Y S Jaganmohan Reddy was Saturday unanimously elected as the leader of the YSRC legislature party, sources said.

The meeting of the newly elected MLAs at the YSR Congress office here lasted for 45 minutes before the decision was made, the party sources said.

Thanking the MLAs for electing him as the legislature party leader, Reddy said, "in 2019, people voted for us out of faith and belief, in 2024 they should give us a bigger mandate because of our performance."

He also sought the support of the newly-elected MLAs to help him earn the "performing Chief Minister," within a year, a YSRC legislator told PTI.

The Reddy's election would be conveyed to Governor E V L Narasimhan later Saturday for the party to stake claim to form the government in the state, the sources added.

The party had earlier announced that the swearing-in ceremony would be held on May 30 at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium located in the city.

In a spectacular performance, Reddy's YSR Congress had won 151 of 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC Y S Jaganmohan Reddy YSR Congress Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 General elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
A look at the final vote shares of the BJP and Congress, and the number of seats the Saffron party won in each state.
Explained: Vote shares of BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha elections 2019
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp