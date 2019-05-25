Man ends life after TDP loses

By Express News Service

ELURU: Betting on election results claimed the life of a man who put his Rs 12 lakh on the Telugu Desam’s win in the elections. One Kanthamaneni Verraju committed suicide by consuming pesticide at Velivennu village in Undajavaram mandal on Friday.

Police said that Verraju favoured the exit poll results by former MP Lagadapati Rajagopal, who had predicted that Telugu Desam would retain power and win 110-130 seats.

He was upset as he lost all his money after the YSR Congress registered a landslide victory by winning 151 Assembly seats. A case has been registered.