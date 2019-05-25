Visakhapatnam girl for Barcelona Roller Games in July

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Skater R V Ramya Sree gets sponsorship from LG Electronics for representing India in Roller Games to be held in Barcelona in Spain from July 6. Ramya Sree is the only girl from India who is participating in the world’s biggest skating sports event which will conclude on July 15.

Presenting the sponsorship cheque to Ramya Sree here on Friday, India director of the LG Electronics Younchul Park said they were very happy to sponsor Ramya Sree for World Roller Games.

He said she was a talented girl with lot of enthusiasm. He hoped their support would motivate her put in best efforts and create new milestones in sport.

He wished Ramya Sree will perform will in the upcoming championship.

Thanking the LG Electronics India for sponsoring her for the world games, Ramya Sree said the sponsorship had paved way for her representing the country in the global platform. She said she will try her best to put up a good performance to make the country proud.

Ramya Sree has 132 national and state medal in her kitty till now and participated in 13 national championships.