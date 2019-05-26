Dry weather to prevail in Andhra for four more days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for the next 24 hours. Weathermen also expect pre-monsoon showers in the coming week. According to the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), the south coastal and Rayalaseema districts experienced severe heat conditions on Saturday.

Corroborating some of the RTGS’ observations, the IMD’s recordings showed that mercury-levels rose 2-3 degree Celsius above the normal in these parts of the State. However, the IMD said the thunderstorm activity has weakened and dry weather conditions would prevail across the State for four more days, resulting in soaring temperatures.

On the day, Vijayawada, Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore and Tirupati recorded temperatures above 43 degree Celsius. Due to convergent activity that takes place before the onset of monsoon, the mercury levels could go up to 44 degree Celsius.Also, severe humid conditions might prevail across the State.

Speaking about the weather trends, K Nagarathna, senior weather forecasting officer at IMD, Hyderabad, said, “On Saturday, thunderstorm activity almost ended in the State and became weak. The temperatures will be slightly high. If the temperatures remain high, then there may be good rain when monsoon arrives.”