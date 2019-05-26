Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kidney racket: Officials seal Vizag hospital

District medical and health (DMH) officials, along with other officers, sealed the Sraddha hospital which was involved in conducting illegal organ transplants in the city in the last few years.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: District medical and health (DMH) officials, along with other officers, sealed the Sraddha hospital which was involved in conducting illegal organ transplants in the city in the last few years. As per the orders given by the District Collector for its closure based on the report, DMHO Tirupati Rao on Saturday issued closed notice in front of the hospital staff.

It was a three-member committee which submitted the final report on the illegal kidney racket case which took place at Sraddha hospital with about 150 records of the hospital. The committee found that the hospital performed 66 cadaver transplantations, among which 16 were done under NTR, while rest were under cash payment.  DMHO said, “The owner of the hospital was not available currently.”

